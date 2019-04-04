Brandon Silvers: Working out with Jets, Vikings
Silvers will work out for the Jets and Vikings "next week," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Silvers didn't see much action for the Memphis Express until the final three weeks of the AAF, where he threw for 777 yards and four touchdowns, while only turning the ball over twice. Minnesota and New York are both set with starting quarterbacks, but the Troy product could certainly make a run for a backup position with either club.
