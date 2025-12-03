Brandon Smith: Gets released from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jets released Smith from their practice squad Tuesday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
In a corresponding transaction, the Jets signed cornerback Samuel Womack to their practice squad. Smith was waived from the Jets' active roster back in October before re-signing with the practice squad mere days later, so he could be a candidate to be brought back into the organization at some point down the line.