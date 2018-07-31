Brandon Thomas: Waived/injured by Jacksonville
Thomas (knee) was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Thomas started training camp on the PUP and upon the waiving, offensive lineman Michael Dunn was signed to take Thomas' spot on the roster. Thomas will likely revert back to the Jaguars' injured reserve.
