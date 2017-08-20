Brandon Thompson: Released by Bengals
Thompson was released by the Bengals on Sunday.
Thompson, who's been a disappointment since the Bengals took him in the third round of the 2012 draft, wasn't available at any point last season after tearing his ACL during the last game of the 2015 campaign. He was likely deemed expendable since the team has done a good job of adding younger talent around him in recent years. Regardless, Thompson is now free to sign elsewhere.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Remains on Bengals roster ahead of 2017 season•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Not activated off PUP•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Set to miss first six weeks of regular season•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Will begin camp sidelined•
-
Bengals get injured players back Week 9•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...