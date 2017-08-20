Thompson was released by the Bengals on Sunday.

Thompson, who's been a disappointment since the Bengals took him in the third round of the 2012 draft, wasn't available at any point last season after tearing his ACL during the last game of the 2015 campaign. He was likely deemed expendable since the team has done a good job of adding younger talent around him in recent years. Regardless, Thompson is now free to sign elsewhere.