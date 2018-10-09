Wilds was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Wilds was in line to take on a bigger role in the Jacksonville backfield when Corey Grant was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a foot injury. However, with the team electing to bring in veteran tailback Jamal Charles on Tuesday, Wilds has been let go in order to open up a roster spot.

