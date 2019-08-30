Brandon Wilds: Let go by San Francisco
Wilds was released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilds signed with the 49ers on two separate occasions in training camp, but ultimately wasn't able to stick with the team. San Francisco remains comfortable regarding running back depth with Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert all available candidates for the 53-man roster.
