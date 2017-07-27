Brandon Wilds: Waived by Jets
Wilds was waived by the Jets on Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
As a rookie in 2016, Wilds carried the ball ten times for a total of 27 yards. He'll look to find a role as a depth running back elsewhere now that he's been waived.
