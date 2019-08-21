Brandon Wilds: Waived by San Francisco
The 49ers waived Wilds on Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Wilds spend just over a week with San Francisco before parting ways with the team. The 26-year-old will look to latch on a as depth option and special-teams asset elsewhere in the league.
