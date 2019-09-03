Brandon Williams: Drops to waivers with injury tag
The Cardinals waived/injured Williams (shoulder) on Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals picked Williams in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he hasn't lived up to his potential. Williams has mainly played in a special-teams role the last two years, so this training camp was likely a final audition. The injury was unfortunate for Williams' chances, and he'll likely revert to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
