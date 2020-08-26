Williams (shoulder) is expected to sign with the Giants upon passing a physical and necessary testing, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Williams would provide New York with much-needed veteran depth at cornerback. He spent all of 2019 on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, so his signing with the Giants will be contingent on health.
