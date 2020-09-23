The Jaguars are expected to promote Wright to the active roster to handle kicking duties in Thursday's game against the Dolphins, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Wright will bump up from the practice squad in the wake of Josh Lambo (hip) being placed on injured reserve. An undrafted rookie out of Georgia State, Wright converted 12 of 18 field-goal attempts at Georgia State last fall. If he's able to perform adequately against Miami, Wright should have the chance to hold the starting job as long as Lambo remains sidelined.