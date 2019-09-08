Brant Weiss: Receives injury settlement
The Chargers waived/injured Weiss (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Sunday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Weiss is now free to search for a role elsewhere in the league when fully healthy. The details of his injury remain undisclosed.
