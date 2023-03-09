New York informed Berrios on Thursday that he will be released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Berrios will be officially released at the start of the new league year, after he and the Jets were unable to come to terms on a contract restructure. The depth wideout saw his production dip to an 18-145-0 receiving line with an added two rushing touchdowns in 2022, but he's shown enough in his career to find another reserve spot on the open market. The 27-year-old is also able to contribute in the return game.