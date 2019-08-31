Braxton Berrios: Cut by Pats
Berrios was let go by the Patriots on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's not entirely surprising the 2018 sixth-round pick will hit waivers considering the Patriots' depth at wide receiver, but it was previously believed the receiver had put together a strong enough preseason to potentially make the roster as a special teams player. Berrios will likely return to the team's practice squad should he pass through waivers, but it's entirely possible the 23-year-old could find a different home before the start of the regular season.
