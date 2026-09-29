Berrios reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Berrios played five offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in the contest, returning two punts for 12 yards and two kicks for 57 yards. The wide receiver has been the primary returner for the Giants through the first three games of the 2026 regular season, but is now out of active roster elevations. If the team wants Berrios to play returner in Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, they will need to sign the 30-year-old to the active roster.