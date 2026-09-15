Berrios reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver saw action on 12 offensive snaps and six special-teams snaps in New York's 28-20 win over Dallas on Sunday night, making two fair catches on punts and returning one kickoff for 28 yards. He was elevated for the game primarily to serve as a return specialist. It remains to be seen if Berrios will stay in that role, though he has played it consistently across an eight-year NFL career.