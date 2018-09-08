Braxton Miller: Joins Eagles practice squad
The Eagles signed Miller to their practice squad Saturday, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Miller, a former third-round pick, transitioned from star quarterback at Ohio State to a wide receiver in the NFL. He was released by the Texans during final cuts last week. Although he has not produced much on an NFL level, he will now look to earn a role with the Eagles.
