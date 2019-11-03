Miller (ankle) was released off the Panthers' practice squad injured list with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller joined Carolina's practice squad ahead of Week 8 but suffered the ankle injury during his brief stint with the team and moved to the injured list. The 26-year-old hasn't seen game action since 2017 with the Texans.

