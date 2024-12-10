The Titans signed Narveson to the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Narveson, who missed five of his 17 field-goal tries with Green Bay from Week 1 to Week 6, now gets a chance to continue his development in Tennessee. Garafolo notes that Nick Folk (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury, making Narveson a key insurance policy for the Titans as Sunday's game against the Bengals approaches.