The 49ers waived Willis on Saturday.

Willis was signed to the active roster in mid-September to give the 49ers added depth at tight end after George Kittle was placed on injured reserve due to a torn hamstring he sustained against the Seahawks in Week 1. With Kittle activated from IR on Saturday, Willis is no longer needed on the 49ers' active roster, though the latter could remain in San Francisco and sign with the team's practice squad.