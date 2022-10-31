Sanders reverted to Miami's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Sanders was elevated to the active roster for Week 8 and made his NFL debut, playing 14 of Miami's 68 offensive snaps. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss caught both of his targets for 17 yards, though he did lose a fumble trying to get extra yards following one of his receptions. The Dolphins' wideout corps is relatively healthy heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, so it appears unlikely Sanders sees a second straight elevation.