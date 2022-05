Sanders is expected to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sanders played in 11 games for Ole Miss last season, securing 24 targets for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He'll now work to earn a spot on a revamped Dolphins receiver group, who added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield via trade or free agency this offseason and also selected Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft.