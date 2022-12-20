site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braylon-sanders-moved-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Braylon Sanders: Moved back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanders reverted to Miami's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Sanders didn't catch his only target in Saturday's loss to the Bills. He has been elevated from the practice squad twice this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read