Breece Hall was the offense at Iowa State, and this was an offense that flourished in the Big 12 as it operated through Hall as both a runner and receiver. It's Hall's balanced skill set that gets me excited about his transition to the NFL because I don't know that you'll find a more well-rounded receiving back in this class from a route running, hands and athleticism standpoint. Watching the Iowa State offense with Hall was like watching a throwback football game from the days when teams would lean on one back. Hall racked up 511 carries over the past two seasons, and that's 111 more carries combined than any other Power 5 running back.

Hall's ability to handle a massive workload and his total volume may be viewed by some as a knock on his profile, and the same was said about Jonathan Taylor and Melvin Gordon when they entered the draft out of Wisconsin, but I view it from another angle. Hall has proven the ability to carry the full workload and not need to come off the field on any downs -- his prowess as a receiver makes it difficult for any coach to take him off the field on third downs and obvious passing downs. There are very few true workhorse backs remaining at the NFL level, and depending on where Hall lands, he could be the next one. This is why it's no surprise to me that you're seeing Hall come off the board at No. 1 overall in some rookie-only mock drafts. This was the case in our recent rookie-only mock draft.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Hall from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Breece Hall IOWAST • RB • 28 Height 6-1 Weight 217 Age 20 (5/31/01) 40-yard dash 4.39 Vertical jump 40 inches Broad jump 126 inches View Profile

Fantasy fits

Buffalo Bills

Teaming up with Josh Allen in Year 1 has to be the best possible fit for Hall for a multitude of reasons. For starters, defenses have shifted to using two-high safety looks quite frequently to take away deep passing windows from Allen -- daring the Bills to run. Devin Singletary found some success running against these lighter boxes during the stretch run, but Hall would immediately step in as an upgrade over Singletary as a runner. He would provide an even greater upgrade as a receiving option for Allen. Although Brian Daboll is gone, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will also prioritize getting a playmaker like Hall the ball in space on designed passes early and often. There's a path to serious volume in one of the best offenses in football -- hope Hall goes to the Bills.

Vegas Raiders

This one you might not expect to see because on paper the volume wouldn't seem great with Josh Jacobs on the roster. But Jacobs hasn't been all that impressive since the Raiders selected him in the first round (24th overall in 2019) and he's dealt with injuries along the way. With Josh McDaniels running the offense now, running backs who excel as shape route runners with explosive receiving traits both before and after the catch will be a priority. There is no better receiving back in this class than Hall. Think about what James White was able to do, and Hall can be that on steroids -- he won't need a workhorse workload to make a major impact in PPR leagues right away.

Kansas City Chiefs

When is it time to give up on the Clyde Edwards-Helaire experiment? Sometimes players who dominate at the collegiate level don't translate to the next level. The NFL speed has looked a tick too fast for Edwards-Helaire since he entered the league. Where are the breakaway runs? Where are the broken tackles? Maybe we should have seen this coming -- he played alongside Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in his breakout at LSU. Regardless, Hall can actually be exactly what Andy Reid thought Edwards-Helaire would be -- his new-age Brian Westbrook.

Dynasty outlook

Hall enters rookie drafts in Dynasty leagues with an excellent outlook thanks to his early breakout age and his upside in the passing game (translatable right away). He will be 21 years old his entire rookie season in the NFL. Hall was the first running back off the board and the first player selected overall in our recent rookie-only mock and he will consistently be one of the first players drafted -- in any format. Hall demonstrated next-level athleticism (explosive jumps, elite straight-line speed), the ability to excel as a receiver, excellent vision and contact balance -- and he stayed healthy despite a heavy workload at Iowa State.

Scouting report

Strengths

Contact balance is king for Hall. Some who evaluate the position believe contact balance is the most important trait, and it's easy to see why they feel that way when you watch Hall's tape -- he's constantly creating after contact and maximizing yardage.

Hall enters the NFL with no question marks about his durability. Despite racking up more carries than any Power 5 back over the past two seasons by far, he has avoided the injury bug throughout his collegiate career.

Hall broke out at an early age, taking over the lead job as a freshman and racking up 1,149 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hall displays an excellent ability to create yards after contact and will immediately be a plus runner in that regard -- a trait that often translates to the next level.

Hall has legitimate breakaway speed that shows up on long runs on the game film where he often beats safeties -- backed up by his 4.39 40-yard dash.

Big-time production at a Power 5 school -- in consecutive seasons Hall topped 1,750 total yards and 23 touchdowns.

Hall is an explosive athlete -- it shows up in the open field and as a receiving option.

Hall has demonstrated efficiency and upside as a receiving option and should immediately translate in that regard at the NFL level. He totaled 59 catches (66 targets) for 491 yards and 5 touchdowns

Thick, compact lower-body build despite his lengthy frame -- could also be a factor in his plus durability.

Concerns

Hall is not a one cut-and-go type of runner and that can sometimes be a problem as he has more build-up speed than anything else (this sometimes works to his favor as he is a patient runner -- think Le'Veon Bell)

He runs a bit high -- in part due to his 6-1 frame. He could get away with this at the collegiate level at times almost barreling through defenders -- specifically around the goal line -- but it could be a hindrance at the NFL level.

Sometimes Hall takes too long to get vertical and drive through contact when it's his best option.

Hall has much more experience running zone, so he best fits a team that uses predominantly a zone-based blocking scheme in the run game.

Stats breakdown



G Att RuYds Avg TD Rec ReYds Avg TD 2021 12 253 1472 5.8 20 36 302 8.4 3 2020 12 279 1572 5.6 21 23 180 7.8 2 2019 12 186 897 4.8 9 23 252 11.0 1 Career 36 718 3491 5.5 50 72 734 9.0 6

Advanced stats to know

Hall led all backs at the collegiate level in yards after first contact since 2019 with 2,310 yards after contact

22 carries of 15+ yards -- seventh-most in the nation, per Pro Football Focus

74 missed tackles forced -- seventh-most in the nation, per Pro Football Focus

NFL comparison

When I watch Hall, I'm reminded of prime Arian Foster. Like Foster, I think Hall would best fit a Shanahan-esque one-cut and go zone-based blocking system. He has Foster's patience and even provides as much or more breakaway ability -- with a thicker frame and better yards after contact ability than Foster had.