The Seahawks signed Langley to their practice squad Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 2017 third-round pick didn't see game action during the 2019 regular season after he was cut by the Broncos out of training camp. Langley will add depth to the position, and with Malik Turner (concussion) and Jaron Brown (knee) dealing with injury, Langley could get a promotion to the 53-man roster should both be out for Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles.

