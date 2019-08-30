The Broncos waived Langley on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 2017 third-round pick was working to convert from cornerback to wide receiver in order to reignite his career, but did not show well enough to latch on to Denver's initial 53-man roster. He'll at least benefit from extra time to look for a gig elsewhere in the league leading up to Week 1.

