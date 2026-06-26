Brendan Sorsby: CFL not an option

The CFL announced Friday that Sorsby won't be permitted to join any of its teams this coming season, ESPN.com reports.

"Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL," the league said in a statement. "The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning." While the report notes that Sorsby -- who has admitted to wagering thousands of times on college and pro sports -- hadn't publicly expressed interest in playing in the CFL, as things stand the QB's options are limited after the NFL decided Tuesday not to hold a supplemental draft this summer. Sorsby had applied for the supplemental draft rather than continuing his eligibility battle with the NCAA, but as a result of this week's decision, he now won't be eligible to enter the NFL until the 2027 Draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.