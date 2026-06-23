Brendan Sorsby: Ineligible to enter NFL in 2026

The NFL informed teams Monday that a supplemental draft will not be held in 2026, making Sorsby ineligible to enter the NFL during the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sorsby had applied for the supplemental draft rather than continuing his eligibility battle with the NCAA, but he now won't be eligible to enter the NFL until the 2027 NFL Draft. The quarterback was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after admitting to sports betting while at Indiana in 2022 and 2023, though a Texas judge later granted an injunction that the NCAA has appealed. It remains unclear whether Sorsby will attempt to return to Texas Tech, but Rapoport confirms that Sorsby will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.