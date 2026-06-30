Brendan Sorsby: Reaches understanding with NFL

The NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams Tuesday in which the league and Sorsby won't pursue additional litigation regarding the quarterback entering the NFL, and he'll instead turn his focus to the 2027 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since Sorsby declared for the 2026 Supplemental Draft in mid-June, the NFL opted not to hold one, which made him ineligible to join the league ahead of the upcoming campaign. The CFL followed suit not long after, announcing last Friday that he wouldn't be permitted to sign with any of its teams during the current season. Sorsby issued a statement Tuesday, saying he'll focus on his ongoing recovery from the gambling scandal that embroiled him this spring. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sorsby will be allowed to take part in the entire pre-draft process next year, including the Senior Bowl, pro day and visits with teams.