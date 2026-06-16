Brendan Sorsby: Set to enter supplemental draft

Sorsby is applying to enter the NFL supplemental draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sorsby had been set to take over as Texas Tech's quarterback during the upcoming season, but in late May he admitted to sports gambling -- including placing bets on his own team -- about a week after he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA for violating the association's rules. Sorsby was ultimately granted an injunction by a Texas judge, but the NCAA recently appealed that judge's ruling. Ultimately, Sorsby is electing to part ways with Texas Tech and will instead attempt to enter the NFL via the supplemental draft. He has been regarded as a potential first-rounder in the standard draft in terms of talent, and his combination of arm strength, touch and mobility could be attractive to NFL teams. Still, it remains to be seen how the gambling controversy will affect interest in Sorsby from organizations around the league.