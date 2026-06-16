How Dynasty Fantasy Football Commissioners should handle Brendan Sorsby entering 2206 NFL Supplemental Draft

The eligibility of Brendan Sorsby has arguably been the story of the offseason in college football. It may soon be the same for Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues. The quarterback will withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA and apply for the 2026 NFL supplemental draft. What remains to be seen is how the NFL will respond. The crux of the Sorsby situation is the fact that he bet on college football games while he was a college football player. Whether the NFL is eager to have him join the NFL, or whether he'll face a suspension once he does, remains to be seen.

Sorsby led the Big 12 in 2025 in adjusted yards per pass attempt (9.27) and passer rating (155.1). He's thrown for 2,800 yards each of the last two years at Cincinnati and threw 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025. He also has plus mobility and rushed for nine touchdowns in each of the last two years. Had he entered the draft in 2026 he could have been drafted as a top three quarterback and under normal circumstances would have plenty of suitors in a supplemental draft. These, of course, are not normal circumstances.

I have personally been asked more than a dozen times what commissioners should do about this. The first thing I would say is: absolutely nothing. This is a problem for if and when Sorsby is drafted into the NFL. As things stand in mid June, he should not be available to add on the waiver wire or in a rookie draft. For that reason, if your Dynasty league has not had its rookie draft, it makes the most sense to postpone it until late July, after the supplemental draft. Then, if Sorsby is drafted to the NFL, he can be drafted with the other rookies.

Where things get more complicated is if your Dynasty league already had its rookie draft. I see two options. One, you could make Sorsby a free agent, and after giving ample warning to everyone, have a bidding war. This only works in FAB leagues, but as long as your league uses that and everyone is made aware, I have no problem with this. Dan Schneier prefers option two, putting Sorsby in 2027 rookie drafts. This idea has some merits, but I would like it better if the NFL announces a suspension for Sorsby. If he is eligible to show up at training camp and eligible to play Week 1, then I don't think I like banishing him to the waiver wire for an entire season, especially if a team like Cleveland or Arizona drafts him. Can you imagine if it's Week 15, you're in the Fantasy playoffs of your Superflex Dynasty league, Sorsby is getting a start for a team that is already out of it, and he's unavailable? Do you not remember that people were resorting to Philip Rivers late last season?

Admittedly, the idea of Sorsby mattering in 2026 is far-fetched. I just wouldn't say it is impossible. Thankfully, we have time to think these things through. We also have time for league votes, which I would strongly recommend on this issue. Nothing needs to happen until Sorsby is actually drafted, and if you haven't had your rookie draft yet, it should be easy enough to just wait and see.