Brenden Rice: Cut by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots cut Rice from the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Rice joined the Patriots' practice squad last Tuesday but loses his spot to Jonathan Ward, who joins New England with Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and Terrell Jennings (knee) battling injuries in the backfield.
