default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Rams signed Presley to the practice squad Wednesday, Wyatt Miller of the team's official site reports.

Presley wasn't able to crack the Rams' 53-man roster despite a strong preseason, finishing with 11 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown across three games. He'll remain in the organization as a member of the practice squad, and the undrafted rookie could be elevated to the active roster if the Rams require depth at wide receiver on game day.

More News