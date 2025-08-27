The Rams signed Presley to the practice squad Wednesday, Wyatt Miller of the team's official site reports.

Presley wasn't able to crack the Rams' 53-man roster despite a strong preseason, finishing with 11 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown across three games. He'll remain in the organization as a member of the practice squad, and the undrafted rookie could be elevated to the active roster if the Rams require depth at wide receiver on game day.