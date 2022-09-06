The Dolphins released Scarlett (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Scarlett was set to miss the entire 2022 campaign after landing on IR, but he'll now be free to join a new team once he clears his current injury. Per Jackson, the veteran linebacker is expected to be healthy by Week 7 or 8 of the regular season.
