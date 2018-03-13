The Eagles have released Celek, ESPN.com reports.

With fellow tight end Trey Burton slated to sign with the Bears, the Eagles will need to add dept at the position, but Zach Ertz -- who caught 74 passes in 14 games in 2017 -- does at least remain with the Super Bowl champs. Celek caught just 13 passes for 130 yards and a TD this past season, but the 33-year-old figures to catch on elsewhere, where his blocking prowess could remain an asset.