Brent Celek: Released by Eagles
The Eagles have released Celek, ESPN.com reports.
With fellow tight end Trey Burton slated to sign with the Bears, the Eagles will need to add dept at the position, but Zach Ertz -- who caught 74 passes in 14 games in 2017 -- does at least remain with the Super Bowl champs. Celek caught just 13 passes for 130 yards and a TD this past season, but the 33-year-old figures to catch on elsewhere, where his blocking prowess could remain an asset.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.