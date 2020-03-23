Play

Borders was waived by Washington on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Washington announced a round of cuts Monday that included Borders, who appeared in one game with the club last season after being a late-season signing. Borders has two years and 14 total games of experience as an undrafted defensive back out of Duke. If he lands with another team, he'll likely need to earn his keep on special teams to break camp on the roster.

