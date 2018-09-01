Breshad Perriman: Cut by Ravens
Perriman was released by Baltimore on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Selected 26th overall in the 2015 draft, Perriman missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury and caught just 43 of 100 targets the past two years. He began playing special teams in a last-ditch effort to stick around, but there was never much chance the Ravens would keep him unless their wideout depth chart took a major hit from injuries. The 24-year-old did catch 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown this preseason, albeit with a couple drops mixed in.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Working on special teams•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Impresses against Rams•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: At fault for interception•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Roster bonus picked up•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to have fifth-year option exercised•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Difficult third season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.