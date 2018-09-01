Perriman was released by Baltimore on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Selected 26th overall in the 2015 draft, Perriman missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury and caught just 43 of 100 targets the past two years. He began playing special teams in a last-ditch effort to stick around, but there was never much chance the Ravens would keep him unless their wideout depth chart took a major hit from injuries. The 24-year-old did catch 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown this preseason, albeit with a couple drops mixed in.

More News
Our Latest Stories