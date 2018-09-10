Breshad Perriman: Working out for Eagles
Perriman is working out with the Eagles on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A first-round pick in 2015, Perriman has been a tremendous disappointment in his NFL career. He still has some potential that made him such a prized prospect and could be a contributor for Philadelphia if they choose to sign him. If he does sign with the Eagles he'd likely have a depth role early on until he works his works his way up the depth chart.
More News
-
Breshad Perriman: Cut by Ravens•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Working on special teams•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Impresses against Rams•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: At fault for interception•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Roster bonus picked up•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to have fifth-year option exercised•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...