Perriman is working out with the Eagles on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A first-round pick in 2015, Perriman has been a tremendous disappointment in his NFL career. He still has some potential that made him such a prized prospect and could be a contributor for Philadelphia if they choose to sign him. If he does sign with the Eagles he'd likely have a depth role early on until he works his works his way up the depth chart.