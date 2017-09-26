Goode (hamstring) was waived off the Packers' injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Goode was expected to miss several weeks after injuring his hamstring early in the Packers victory over the Bengals on Sunday. The team could not afford to use two roster spots on long snappers going forward, so they placed the veteran on IR. He will now be free to find a new opportunity once his hamstring heals.