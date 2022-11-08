site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brett Hundley: Time in New Orleans ends
RotoWire Staff
Hundley was cut from the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hundley's time with New Orleans was short, as he signed with their practice squad Wednesday. The veteran quarterback will now work to find a new opportunity.
