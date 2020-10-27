site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brett Jones: Cut loose by Minnesota
The Vikings waived Jones on Tuesday.
Jones didn't play an offensive snap this year, serving instead as depth on the offensive front. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance that he lands on the practice squad.
