Kern is expected to sign with the Eagles on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kern's likely addition to the Eagles comes as Arryn Siposs suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Giants, which has him being considered out indefinitely. It's unclear whether Kern will join the team's practice squad first, or if he'll be directly signing with the 53-man roster. He last played with the Titans in 2021, but he was released during training camp after being the team's punter since 2009.