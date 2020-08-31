site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brett Maher: Cut loose by Jets
RotoWire Staff
The Jets released Maher on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Sam Ficken is left as the lone kicker on the roster, while Maher will hope to catch on elsewhere at some point this season. The transaction frees up a roster spot for veteran wideout Donte Moncrief.
