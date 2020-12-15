Maher visited the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Maher was cut from the Texans' practice squad Monday. He could immediately fit in with the Buccaneers, who currently have kicker Ryan Succop on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Maher has enough time to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols and kick for the Buccaneers in Sunday's game against the Falcons. He last played for the Cowboys in 2019, when he made 20 of 30 field-goal attempts (67 percent) and all 36 extra-point tries.