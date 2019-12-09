Brett Maher: Let go by Cowboys
The Cowboys have released Maher, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Maher, who missed one of his two field-goal attempts in Week 14, made 20 of his 30 tries overall this season, while adding 36 extra points (in as many tries) prior to being cut. He'll be replaced by Kai Forbath.
