The Cardinals signed Maher to the practice squad Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Zane Gonzalez (back) is out for the rest of the regular season, and Mike Nugent has taken his place as the Cardinals' starting kicker in the meantime. Nugent has been perfect, hitting all five field-goal attempts and all six extra-point tries. Maher is merely an emergency kicker option as the Cardinals make their playoff push. The 31-year-old played 13 games for Dallas last year, connecting on 20 of 30 field-goal attempts and all 36 extra-point tries.