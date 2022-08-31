Maher is signing with the Cowboys' practice squad and is expected to serve as their kicker in the season opener against Tampa Bay on Sept. 11, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Maher previously kicked for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019 before replacing an injured Wil Lutz for the Saints last season. He then joined the Cowboys in early August when their kicker battle wasn't going well, and within two weeks Maher was the only kicker left on the roster. He may prove functional for fantasy, regardless of his roster status, as the Cowboys typically have played at a fast pace and moved the ball effectively when they've had QB Dak Prescott in the lineup. Granted, things may not be as smooth in the campaign ahead, with LT Tyron Smith (leg) expected to miss most/all of the year and the wideout room much thinner than it was last season. Maher does have a strong leg -- he's converted from 63 and 62 yards in games -- but he struggled with mid-range kicks during his previous stint with the Cowboys and missed a couple PATs for the Saints last year. He could be replaced in a hurry if he struggles early in the season.