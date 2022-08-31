Maher agreed to a deal Wednesday to join the Cowboys' practice squad and is expected to serve as Dallas' kicker in the team's Sept. 11 season opener against Tampa Bay, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Maher previously kicked for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019 before replacing an injured Wil Lutz with New Orleans last season. He then joined the Cowboys in early August to provide competition, and within two weeks, Maher was the only kicker left on the roster. He may prove functional for fantasy, regardless of his roster status, as the Cowboys typically have played at a fast pace and moved the ball effectively when they've had quarterback Dak Prescott in the lineup. Granted, things may not be as smooth in the campaign ahead, with left tackle Tyron Smith (leg) expected to miss most, if not all of the season, and with the wideout room much thinner than it was in 2021. Maher has a strong leg -- he's converted from 63 and 62 yards in games during his career -- but he struggled with mid-range kicks during his previous stint with the Cowboys and missed a couple extra-point attempts for the Saints last year. He could be replaced in a hurry if he struggles early in the season.