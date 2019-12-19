Play

The Rams held a workout for Maher this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Greg Zuerlein, the team's long-time kicker, has been unable to practice this week due to a strained quadriceps. Listed as questionable for Saturday's game in San Francisco, he's slated to suit up, but ultimately his availability will be determined Friday, when he'll kick for the first time this week, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. If things don't go as planned, Maher appears to be the contingency plan following his recent tryout.

