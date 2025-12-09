Rypien, who is on the Indianapolis pratice squad, could be in line to start this week at Seattle with Daniel Jones out with a torn Achilles tendon and Riley Leonard's status uncertain due to a knee injury. "Right now, (Rypien would) be the guy that's on our roster. Like I said, we're working through those situations right now," head coach Shane Steichen told the Indianapolis Star.

Indianapolis may have no choice other than to call up Rypien from the practice squad and take over starting quarterback duties. Rypien was with Minnesota during training camp, but he was cut in late August and subsequently joined Cincinnati's practice squad. The veteran QB was signed to the Bengals' active roster after Joe Burrow (toe) went on IR in mid-September, but Rypien got into just one game with the Bengals, playing three offensive snaps without attempting a pass in Week 3. Rypien then was released by Cincinnati and subsequently signed with Indianapolis.